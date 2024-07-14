Agricultural exports surge to record $8b in FY2023-24

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s agricultural and food product exports have reached a record high of $8 billion in the fiscal year 2023-2024, marking a 37% increase from the previous year’s $5.8 billion. This unprecedented growth is attributed to the efforts of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC). Key exports include rice ($3.8 billion), sesame seeds ($410 million), corn ($421 million), meat ($507 million), and onions ($224 million). Fruit and spice exports also saw significant increases, with mango exports rising by 12.74% and spices by 7.8%. Zubair Motiwala, Chief Executive of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), highlighted the opening of the Chinese market for Pakistani meat as a major contributor to export growth. New markets in Jordan, Uzbekistan, Lebanon, and Egypt have also been accessed for meat exports. Pakistan has also made its first cherry export to China and is focusing on non-traditional products for export. Recent legislation has allowed the export of aquaculture products. With this growth trajectory, Pakistan’s agricultural sector is poised to reach its $10 billion export target for the current fiscal year.