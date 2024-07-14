Ahsan announces establishment of creative industries, blue economy units

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Planning, Development and Spe­cial Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Sat­urday unveiled a transformative step towards economic diversi­fication and sustainable growth with the establishment of dedicat­ed units for Creative Industries and the Blue Economy within the Min­istry of Planning and Development.

These new units are part of the broader 5Es National Economic Transformation Plan, a compre­hensive strategy aimed at driving Pakistan towards a resilient and prosperous future, said a news re­lease. According to a press release, the Creative Industries unit will focus on harnessing the potential of Pakistan’s rich cultural heritage, vibrant arts, and innovative design sectors.

This initiative aims to foster eco­nomic growth through the promo­tion of creative talents and the de­velopment of creative hubs that will support entrepreneurship, job creation, and cultural exchange.

The minister said that “The cre­ative economy is a vital compo­nent of our national development strategy.” adding that “By invest­ing in our creative industries, we are not only preserving our cul­tural heritage but also creating new economic opportunities that can contribute significantly to our GDP and employment rates.”

Globally, the Creative Industries are one of the fastest-growing sec­tors of the world economy. Ac­cording to UNESCO, the creative economy generates $2.25 trillion annually and provides nearly 30 million jobs worldwide.

With over 60 percent of Paki­stan’s population under the age of 30, the country boasts a vast res­ervoir of youthful energy and cre­ativity. This young demograph­ic presents a unique opportunity to drive innovation and entrepre­neurship in the creative sectors, a press release added.

By providing the necessary in­frastructure, training and sup­port, the Creative Industries unit aims to unlock the potential of Pa­kistan’s youth, enabling them to contribute to the national econo­my and compete on a global stage.

Meanwhile, the Blue Economy unit will concentrate on the sus­tainable utilization of Pakistan’s vast maritime resources. This unit will work on developing policies and projects that enhance the sus­tainable use of ocean resources for economic growth, improved live­lihoods, and the preservation of marine ecosystems.

Key areas of focus will include fisheries, maritime tourism, ma­rine biotechnology, and renewable ocean energy.