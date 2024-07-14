ANF seizes 411 kg drugs in 7 operations

Sunday, July 14, 2024
July 14, 2024
RAWALPINDI   -   Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting seven operations across the country managed to recover over 411 kg drugs and arrested four accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Saturday.

He informed that 2.1 kg ice was recovered from a passenger going to Bahrain at Karachi Airport.

180 kg opium and 30 kg hashish were recovered from Nokundi Chagai area while 110 kg hashish was recovered from Pisni Gwadar area. 43.2 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of an accused netted from Al-Asif Square Karachi. 37 kg hashish was recovered from a vehicle intercepted in Kalibata Zai Pasni. In 6th operation, 7.2 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of an accused held on Airport Road Quetta.

2 kg heroin was recovered from an accused nabbed from Shahrah-e-Faisal Karachi.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.

