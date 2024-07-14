Arrangements for monsoon spell completed: Arslan Sheikh

SUKKUR - Mayor Sukkur and spokesperson for the Sindh government, Barrister Arslan Sheikh, said on Saturday that measures had been taken to prevent flooding in the face of heavy rains. Talking to APP here, he said the administration was in touch with the Irrigation authorities, reviewing the water flow in rivers, and taking safety measures. The Irrigation Department is being informed about the inflow and outflow of water at Sukkur and Guddu barrages, he added. The mayor said he had already directed that complete alertness be maintained for safety measures during heavy rains. He said measures had been taken to prevent flooding due to heavy rains. He said that timely actions would be ensured for protection of human lives. Arslan said all departments, divisional and district administrations were in close contact to handle emergency situations. He said that coordination between the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and other institutions would yield positive results. He said that public awareness campaigns were being run in view of the possible flood threat.