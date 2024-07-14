Sunday, July 14, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Arrangements for monsoon spell completed: Arslan Sheikh

APP
July 14, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR   -   Mayor Sukkur and spokesperson for the Sindh government, Barrister Arslan Sheikh, said on Saturday that measures had been taken to prevent flooding in the face of heavy rains. Talking to APP here, he said the administration was in touch with the Irrigation authorities, reviewing the water flow in rivers, and taking safety measures. The Irrigation Department is being informed about the inflow and outflow of water at Sukkur and Guddu barrages, he added. The mayor said he had already directed that complete alertness be maintained for safety measures during heavy rains. He said measures had been taken to prevent flooding due to heavy rains. He said that timely actions would be ensured for protection of human lives. Arslan said all departments, divisional and district administrations were in close contact to handle emergency situations. He said that coordination between the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and other institutions would yield positive results. He said that public awareness campaigns were being run in view of the possible flood threat.

Imran, Bushra arrested in corruption reference hours after acquittal in iddat case

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1720844696.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024