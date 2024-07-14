Awareness seminar on Kabul River water quality held in Peshawar

PESHAWAR - The Department of Water Resource Management, University of Agriculture, Peshawar, in collaboration with the International Water Management Institute (IWMI) Pakistan, organized a one-day awareness seminar on “Impact of anthropogenic changes Kabul River water quality” here on Saturday.

Dean Faculty of Crop Production Sciences Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Hussain Khalil, Dean Faculty of Rural Social Sciences Prof. Dr. Khalid Nawab, faculty members, and other participants attended the seminar in large numbers.

Addressing the seminar, Chairman Department of Water Resource Management Professor Dr. Muhammad Zubair, Regional Researcher Water Modeling, IWMI Dr. Muhammad Shahid Iqbal, and General Manager Water Supply and Sanitation (WSS) Peshawar Syed Zameerul Hasan emphasized the critical importance of water for all living beings and human existence. They highlighted that clean water is crucial for every aspect of life, especially for agriculture in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, where Kabul River serves as a vital water source.

The speakers expressed concern over the deteriorating water quality of Kabul River due to various sources of pollution, including industrial waste and climate change impacts. They noted that residents living along the river in Charsadda, Warsak, and Nowshera were facing severe consequences due to this environmental degradation.

“We hope that this awareness seminar will enhance understanding of the impacts of climate change and human activities on Kabul River water quality,” the speakers remarked. They emphasized the need for identifying factors contributing to pollution and implementing stricter measures to ensure Kabul River remains a sustainable resource for future generations.

The seminar concluded with a call for adopting sustainable water management practices and raising awareness about the significance of clean water for the community’s well-being and agricultural productivity.