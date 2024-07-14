Bilal Ahmed Memon posted as Hyderabad Commissioner for 2nd stint

HYDERABAD - The Sindh Government has posted BS-20 officer Bilal Ahmed Memon as Commissioner Hyderabad for a second tenure. The Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Asif Hyder Shah notified the posting order on Saturday. Memon will replace the incumbent commissioner Ahsan Ali Qureshi, a BS-19 officer. He had earlier served as Commissioner Hyderabad Division, which consists of 9 districts, from December 2022 to September 2023.

CTD arrests TTP terrorist

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Saturday arrested a terrorist of banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) during an operation and recovered cash and receipt book from his possession. A spokesman of CTD said that the nabbed TTP terrorist was identified as Hadiyatullah alias Maulvi Abdul Hakeem who used to collect funds for the organization. Nabbed terrorist’s father Muhammad Ghous was killed in Afghan war in 2000. Hadiyatullah alias Maulvi Abdul Hakeem’s brother Kifayatullah was a close aide of TTP Swat chief Molvi Fazulllah who was at large after Swat operation. Further investigations from the nabbed TTP terrorist were underway and important revelations were expected.

Cop shot at, wounded in Defence

Armed men shot a police head constable and critically wounded him in the Defence area, police said. Defence SHO Ghulam Nabi Afridi said armed pillion riders opened fire on 40-year-old Head Constable Khalid Ali Khan at Defence library signal when he was returning home on a motorcycle. As a result, he suffered critical bullet wounds and was shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for treatment.

SHO Afridi said the wounded constable was posted in Security-11 and was returning home after performing his duty. He was wearing the police uniform. The suspects also took away his pistol after wounding him.

The police rushed to the spot immediately and also engaged the suspects in an encounter but they managed to escape, the officer added.

Another police officer said that as Khalid’s bike slowed at the library signal, two suspects riding a motorcycle, ostensibly chasing him, arrived there. One of them disembarked from the bike and attacked him with fists.

The head constable fell from his two-wheeler and then the suspect shot him in the chest and snatched the pistol. He was not in a position to give statement.

DIG-South Syed Asad Raza said that the injured officer was a resident of Shirin Jinnah Colony. He opined that the incident might be motivated by some personal enmity.