BISP chief opens dynamic registry centre in Buner

PESHAWAR - Senator Rubina Khalid, Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), visited BISP tehsil offices in Mandanr and Gagra here on Saturday.

The purpose of the visit was to review the facilities and arrangements provided for the deserving women of BISP who come for registration. Senator Rubina Khalid spoke to the women present, listened to their problems, and instructed the staff to fully guide the women during the registration process to ensure they do not face any difficulties.

“It is our responsibility to serve deserving women and solve their problems,” she said. Senator Rubina Khalid also inaugurated the BISP Dynamic Registry Centre in Gadezai Tehsil.

Speaking on the occasion, she said, “With the establishment of the Dynamic Registry Center, poor and needy women will be able to register themselves in the program in a dignified manner, giving more women the opportunity to join the programme.”

During her visit, Senator Rubina Khalid also spoke to media representatives. She expressed her thoughts about the program, stating that the Benazir Income Support Programme reflects the vision of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto for the welfare of poor women in Pakistan.

“She founded the program while in exile in Dubai, which was implemented by President Asif Ali Zardari in 2008”.

According to the instructions of the President of Pakistan and Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, it is our duty to ensure that deserving women receive their complete amount without any deductions and in a dignified manner.”

Senator Rubina Khalid further explained that a new model has been introduced to ensure transparency in the payment system and reduce human intervention, involving the services of six banks.

“Educational stipends are being provided to the children of deserving families under the Benazir Taleemi Wazaif Programme. The Benazir Nashonuma Programme is playing an important role in meeting the nutritional needs of women and children.

Additionally, a skill training program is being launched for deserving women and their family members to help reduce poverty.”

Later, Chairperson Rubina Khalid addressed the Khuli Kachehri at Government High School Jower and Government Girls Higher Secondary School Shalbandi Buner.

She informed the women that 8171 is the only official BISP number for payment receipt messages, and any message from any other number is fraudulent.

“When receiving a message from 8171, visit the payment center. There is no fee for Dynamic Registry. Do not share your National ID card with anyone unnecessarily to prevent misuse.”

Addressing a public gathering in Shalbandi, Senator Rubina Khalid stated that in the past, various political parties attempted to change the name of the Benazir Income Support Programme, which she considers a reflection of intellectual dishonesty.

“This program will always be named after Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto. This name is respectable and sacred for all of us.” she added.