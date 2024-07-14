Cabinet Committee on Law & Order review Muharram arrangements

ISLAMABAD - The Cabinet Committee on Law and Order under the leadership of Chairman, Cabinet Committee, Khawaja Salman Rafique has reached Rawalpindi to review all the arrangements finalized for Muharram.

Provincial Minister and Chairman Cabinet Committee, Khawaja Salman Rafique presided over a meeting held here at Commissioner Office on Saturday.

Provincial Ministers, Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman and Bilal Akbar Khan, Special Assistant, Zeeshan Malik participated while Interior Secretary, Noor ul Amin Mengal and Inspector General of Police, Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, Additional IG CTD, Waseem Syal, DIG Special Branch attended the meeting.

Khawaja Salman Rafiq directed the authorities concerned that zero tolerance policy should be adopted on violation of Muharram code of conduct.

He further said that the authorities had been instructed to ensure punctuality for Muharram processions and Majalis across Punjab.

Khawaja Salman Rafique informed that strict security arrangements were being ensured particularly at sensitive places.

More than 1,000 cameras were being used for monitoring of Muharram processions and Majalis in Rawalpindi, he said.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak and Regional Police Officer, Rawalpindi Region, Babar Sarfraz Alpa gave a briefing on the arrangements. Best possible arrangements were finalized for all 3958 Majlis and 714 processions of Rawalpindi Division.

The Punjab government had banned the entry of 227 ulema and Zakirs in Rawalpindi during Muharram while the authorities also issued a gag order against 84 firebrand speakers to main law and order.

133 persons in Rawalpindi were included in Fourth Schedule, the Committee was briefed and informed that from 7 Muharram, 6 companies of Army and Rangers would also be deployed on security duty.

Strict implementation of Standard Operating Procedures issued by Punjab Home Department is mandatory to ensure law and order during Muharram, Khawaja Salman Rafique said and informed that the Cabinet Committee has seen the arrangements in all the divisions of Punjab and best possible preparations were made for Ashura. All Divisional Deputy Commissioners, DPOs and representatives of the departments concerned attended the meeting.

Cabinet Committee Safe City Center

Cabinet Committee on Law and Order here on Saturday visited Rawalpindi Safe City Center and inspected arrangements.

Inspector General of Police, Punjab during different sections’ visit briefed the Cabinet Committee members about working of the Center. IGP Punjab informed that the Safe Cities cameras were providing full support for surveillance of Muharram processions.

1600 cameras of Safe City Rawalpindi had been installed in Rawalpindi, he added.

According to the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab, Safe City Centers would be established in 18 more districts of the province by end of this year, he said.

Provincial Minister and Chairman Cabinet Committee, Khawaja Salman Rafiq, Mujtaba Shuja ur Rahman, Bilal Akbar Khan, Special Assistant, Zeeshan Malik visited the center.

Secretary Home Department Punjab, Noor ul Amin Mengal, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak and Regional Police Officer, Babar Sarfraz Alpa were present on this occasion.