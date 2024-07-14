Sunday, July 14, 2024
Chances of heavy rains in KP upper districts

APP
July 14, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar   -   Chances of heavy rains in most upper districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and light rain is also possible in Peshawar, southern and plain areas, Meteorological Department officials said here on Saturday.

The officials said that chances of rain with thunder in Chitral, Upper and Lower Dir, Shangla, Bitgram, Swat, Kohistan, Timargarh, Torghar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Bajada and Buner and light rain in Nowshahr, Charsadda, Swabi, Peshawar, Landi Kotal, Mohmand, Khyber, Malakand, Kohat and Hangu.

The minimum temperature of Shiphar Peshawar is 31 while the maximum is likely to go up to 37 degrees Celsius and humidity ratio in the city is 52% record.

 while during the last 20 hours, Dera Ismail Khan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa recorded 21 mm rain, Meteorological Department officials said.

Moreover, Dir 2 and Bannu 1 millimetre rainfall recorded, the official said.

