Cigarette smoke more injurious than vape smoke: Study

ISLAMABAD - Cigarette smoke is more injurious to health than vape smoke, revealed a study conducted at University College London’s Institute of Epidemiology and Healthcare.

According to details indicated in the research, the vape smoke contains less nicotine compared to regular cigarette smoke.

The blood tests on children exposed to vape smoke showed they inhaled less than one-seventh the amount of nicotine compared to those exposed to regular cigarette smoke.

The second-hand exposure to harmful substances from e-cigarettes is likely even lower, the researchers noted.

While vaping contains similar levels of nicotine, it has significantly lower levels of the toxins and carcinogens found in tobacco smoke.

A senior researcher at the institute, Professor Sher Shahab, stated, “The study suggests that concerns about second-hand vaping are somewhat overblown, but the results for children confirm the dangers of smoking, which should be avoided at all costs.”