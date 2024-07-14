Sunday, July 14, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

CM Climate Leadership Development Internship program initiated across Punjab

CM Climate Leadership Development Internship program initiated across Punjab
Web Desk
11:56 AM | July 14, 2024
National

The Chief Minister Climate Leadership Development Internship program has been initiated across Punjab.

The program has been initiated on the instructions of Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz for environment protection under ‘My Punjab Smog Free’ campaign.

CM Maryam Nawaz stressed for collective efforts to mitigate the environmental challenge of smog. Young graduates would perform community service under Smog Fee Punjab Initiative.

Young graduates 18 to 25 years old who graduated two years ago are eligible for the internship program. Interns will be paid a stipend of Rs. 25000 monthly.

Students would be provided a community service certificate by the Environment Protection Department and Punjab Higher Commission. Students can register for the internship program till July 20.

The program is a platform for community service and environment protection.

Government requested for public support to mitigate the serious issue of smog. The Punjab government has issued directives for reduction of environmental pollution.

Climate Change Fund established to combat environmental degradation in Islamabad

Plant more trees and avoid burning crops. Avoid plastic use. Reduce the smoke emitted from vehicles and factories.

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz highlighted the significance of collective efforts for a clean environment. She emphasised that the Punjab government’s initiative would reduce smog this year.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1720933110.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024