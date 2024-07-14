CM Climate Leadership Development Internship program initiated across Punjab

The Chief Minister Climate Leadership Development Internship program has been initiated across Punjab.

The program has been initiated on the instructions of Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz for environment protection under ‘My Punjab Smog Free’ campaign.

CM Maryam Nawaz stressed for collective efforts to mitigate the environmental challenge of smog. Young graduates would perform community service under Smog Fee Punjab Initiative.

Young graduates 18 to 25 years old who graduated two years ago are eligible for the internship program. Interns will be paid a stipend of Rs. 25000 monthly.

Students would be provided a community service certificate by the Environment Protection Department and Punjab Higher Commission. Students can register for the internship program till July 20.

The program is a platform for community service and environment protection.

Government requested for public support to mitigate the serious issue of smog. The Punjab government has issued directives for reduction of environmental pollution.

Plant more trees and avoid burning crops. Avoid plastic use. Reduce the smoke emitted from vehicles and factories.

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz highlighted the significance of collective efforts for a clean environment. She emphasised that the Punjab government’s initiative would reduce smog this year.