Sunday, July 14, 2024
CM Maryam plans distribution of solar systems on Independence Day

Agencies
July 14, 2024
LAHORE   -   Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, fulfilling her promise made with people, has decided to launch distribution of solar panels from Aug 14, the Independence Day.

People using up to 200 units could get free solar panels, while those using up to 500 units would receive solar panels on 10 per cent payment. The Punjab government would pay 90 per cent of the total amount for provision of solar panels.

The interest-free loan would be provided for provision of solar panels, which would paid back in five years through banks. In the light of the CM announcement, methodology regarding provision of solar panels to people had been settled.

The chief minister said that people’s electricity bills would be reduced by 40pc with provision of solar panels. “It is my sole mission to provide maximum relief to people. Despite difficult circumstances, we are standing with the people and will continue to do so,” she said.

Agencies

