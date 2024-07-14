Commissioner opens official website of APC

ABBOTTABAD - Commissioner Hazara division Syed Zahir-ul-Islam inaugurated the official website of Abbottabad Press Club (APC) on Saturday, emphasizing the crucial role of media as the voice of the voiceless.

Speaking at the launching ceremony of the APC website, the Commissioner praised the dedication of journalists who strive for societal improvement with bravery, impartiality, and simplicity in language, despite facing threats and intimidation.

He highlighted the historical significance of journalists and lawyers in Pakistan’s establishment and freedom movement, stressing the current need for stability in the country. The Commissioner likened Abbottabad Press Club and its journalists to torchbearers, continuing the legacy of contributing to the development of Abbottabad and the Hazara region.

Earlier, President APC Muhammad Shahid Chaudhry and General Secretary Sardar Shafiq Ahmed emphasized the invaluable benefits of digital media. They noted that through modern tools, registered journalists can now connect globally and seamlessly share news and videos of Abbottabad on the website.

Acknowledging the challenges faced by print media, they highlighted the thriving nature of electronic media in digitally disseminating their reports. The APC website aims to transparently address community issues and provide easy access to relevant news and content.

Commissioner Zahir-ul-Islam officially launched the website by pressing the button, after receiving a briefing on its functions. He also distributed press club cards to registered journalists, affirming their vital role in promoting responsible journalism and community welfare.

Later, Commissioner Zahir-ul-Islam handed over new membership cards of APC for the year 2024-25 to all club members, reinforcing their commitment to upholding journalistic standards and serving the community.