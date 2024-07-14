Commissioner orders shifting of bus stands to Super Highway Bus Terminal

KARACHI - Government is making all out effort to eliminate illegal bus stands within the city and relocate intercity buses operating within the city causing traffic congestion to the Super Highway Bus Terminal, which is being run by the private sector.

The company has started working on the expansion plan, and the details were shared with Karachi Commissioner, Syed Hassan Naqvi, during his visit to the terminal on Friday. This move aims to streamline bus operations, reduce traffic congestion, and improve passenger facilities. The expanded terminal will provide a more organized and efficient hub for bus services, making it easier for passengers to travel outside the city.

The commissioner along with Secretary Transport, Asad Zamin, and DIG Traffic, Ahmed Nawaz Cheema, visited the Super Highway Bus Terminal to inspect the terminal. They reviewed the facilities and capacity of the terminal, which was established with government permission to help eliminate illegal bus stands within the city about 7 years ago. The presence of buses in the city has been causing traffic congestion and creating road safety issues, and this terminal is part of the efforts to address these problems.

The terminal is currently being used by various bus companies. The terminal was established in 2017 with the government permission in coordination with the city administration and was currently being used by a few bus companies. The expansion plan aims to facilitate bus companies operating from different parts of the city to use the terminal, which would ultimately lead to the elimination of illegal bus stands within the city. Additionally, a shuttle service would be introduced to connect passengers from various areas of the city to the bus terminal.

The terminal’s management briefed the Commissioner on its performance, facilities, and expansion plans. Secretary Provincial Transport Authority Okash Khalid Memon and other transport and traffic police officials were also present on the occasion.

Two held for raising funds for outlawed TTP

The Counter-Terrorism Department claimed to have arrested two suspects for their alleged involvement in collecting funds for the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan.

The CTD’s Anti-Terrorism Financing Unit carried out a raid in Janjal Goth and arrested Abuzar and Yaqoob Mehsud, said DIG Asif Ejaz Sheikh.

He told Dawn that the held suspects were in ‘contact’ with the TTP leadership based in Afghanistan through social media networks. He said that they belonged to the Hafiz Gul Bahadur group and were “collecting funds for TTP-Karachi”. They had recently come from Waziristan, he said, adding that the CTD recovered an amount of Rs15,000 from them.