Coordination Committee reviews development schemes

BAHAWALPUR - The District Coordination Committee meeting was chaired by Member Provincial Assembly and Convenor Muhammad Shoaib Awaisi at the Committee Room of the DC Office. The meeting reviewed as many as 63 ongoing development schemes and 34 new development schemes under the Annual Development Program 2024-2025. The estimated cost of these development projects was more than Rs. 38 billion. The meeting emphasized obtaining approval from the relevant forums for the new development schemes. Furthermore, under the Sustainable Development Goals, a review of more than a hundred development schemes of legislative assembly members was carried out, with an overall estimated cost of over Rs. 4 billion. In the meeting, Provincial Minister irrigation Mian Muhammad Kazim Ali Pirzada, members of the assembly Mian Muhammad Usman Awaisi, Khalid Mahmood Jajja, Hassan Askari Sheikh, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Farooq Qamar, Deputy Director Development Faisal Shahzad, Executive Engineer Highways Farrukh Mumtaz Warraich, Executive Engineer Buildings Muhammad Ijaz, Executive Engineer Local Government Shahzad Raza, and other officials from relevant departments were present. MPA Muhammad Shoaib Awaisi instructed the officials from relevant departments to ensure the timely completion of development schemes with high-quality standards.