Djokovic seeks revenge in Wimbledon final showdown with Alcaraz

LONDON - The Wimbledon men’s singles final between defending champion Carlos Alcaraz and second seed Novak Djokovic will take place at the All England Club on Sunday, alongside the mixed doubles finals.

Carlos Alcaraz, a three-time Grand Slam champion, arrived at Wimbledon as the title favorite following his French Open victory. In contrast, Novak Djokovic, recovering from knee surgery just five weeks ago, was not expected to go far. However, the 37-year-old has defied expectations and is now vying for his 25th Grand Slam, aiming to surpass Margaret Court’s record.

Djokovic’s return to top form has fans eagerly anticipating a thrilling rematch of last year’s final, where Alcaraz triumphed in five sets. Reflecting on his journey, Djokovic said, “I wasn’t sure until three or four days before the tournament whether I would participate. I made an extra effort to recover quickly because it was Wimbledon.”

Expressing his satisfaction with making the final, Djokovic added, “I’m really happy to reach the final. Initially, I was focused on moving well and avoiding injury. By the third and fourth rounds, I felt close to my best and believed I had a shot at the title.”

Last year’s defeat ended Djokovic’s quest for a fifth consecutive Wimbledon title, which would have tied him with Roger Federer. This Sunday, he seeks revenge against Alcaraz, who has never lost a Grand Slam final and is the youngest player in the professional era to win a major on all three surfaces. “I’m not sure if I’m going to break his heart,” Djokovic said of his 21-year-old opponent. “He’s young but already has three Grand Slams. I hope he gives me this one, and after that, I’ll cheer for him.”

Alcaraz, while not at his best this Wimbledon, could still join elite company. A successful title defense would make him only the second player in the professional era, after Federer, to win his first four major finals. He could also become the sixth man since 1968 to claim both the Roland Garros and Wimbledon titles in the same year, joining legends like Rod Laver, Bjorn Borg, Rafa Nadal, Federer, and Djokovic.

Acknowledging the challenge, Alcaraz said, “I know how it feels to play against Djokovic. I’ve played him several times in Grand Slams and Masters 1000 finals. I know what I have to do, and I’m sure he does too. It’s going to be a really interesting match.”