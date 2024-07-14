England take on Spain in Euro 2024 final

BERLIN - Spain and England will face off in the final of the European Championship 2024 on Sunday. Spain aims for a record fourth Euro title, seeking to surpass Germany/West Germany, while England is in pursuit of its first major men’s soccer trophy since the 1966 World Cup.

Spain enters the final as the favorite, having won all six of its matches in Euro 2024 and widely regarded as the tournament’s best team.

A victory would continue Spain’s recent success, following their men’s UEFA Nations League win last year and the women’s World Cup triumph two months later.

Sixteen-year-old sensation Lamine Yamal has been a standout for Spain, assisting three goals before the semifinals and scoring a stunning long-range goal against France. He turned 17 on Saturday, making this a breakout tournament for the young star, reminiscent of Kylian Mbappé at the 2018 World Cup and Pelé at the 1958 World Cup.

Spain last appeared in a major tournament final in 2012, securing their third European Championship by defeating Italy 4-0. England, on the other hand, played in the Euro 2020 final, held in 2021 due to the pandemic, and lost to Italy in a penalty shootout.

England has shown resilience throughout Euro 2024, coming from behind in all three of its knockout-stage matches. Jude Bellingham’s equalizer in stoppage time against Slovakia, Bukayo Saka’s late goal against Switzerland, and Ollie Watkins’ last-minute winner against the Netherlands highlight their tenacity.

Coach Gareth Southgate, often criticized for his in-game management, has transformed the squad’s culture, leading England to deep runs in major tournaments. Under his leadership since 2016, England reached the 2018 World Cup semifinals and now consecutive European Championship finals.

Spain captain Alvaro Morata has returned to training after a minor injury in the semifinal win over France.

Right back Dani Carvajal is back from suspension, leaving coach Luis de la Fuente with a decision between Nacho and Robin Le Normand to partner Aymeric Laporte at center back. Dani Olmo is expected to fill in for the injured Pedri as Spain’s attacking central midfielder.

For England, Southgate must choose between Kieran Trippier and Luke Shaw for the left back position.

Shaw, returning from a long injury, has only made two substitute appearances in Euro 2024. The rest of the lineup is likely to remain unchanged, with 19-year-old KobbieMainoo solidifying his role in central midfield alongside Declan Rice.

“I don’t say it becomes run of the mill, but it’s a little bit more normal for us. That statement in itself is probably ridiculous given our history,” said Southgate about reaching a second straight Euro final.”

I would like him to work with the same humility, keep his feet on the ground to keep improving, learning with the same kind of attitude and professionalism, that maturity that he shows on the pitch. He looks like a much more experienced player, to be honest,” said de la Fuente about Lamine Yamal.