Sunday, July 14, 2024
Fatehjang police arrest 2 alleged assassins

Attock   -   Police have arrested two alleged assassins who shot dead a petrol station owner and injured his manager last month in the jurisdiction of Fatehjang police station. Both have been sent behind the bars and will be brought to justice. DPO Attock Sardar Ghayas Gul said this while addressing a press conference here at his office. While giving details, the DPO told newsmen that last month (June 11), Major Sher Ali (Retd) the owner of a petrol station along with manager Ali Muhammad Sajid was present at the petrol station office when two motorcyclists suddenly appeared from somewhere and started firing.  In result, Maj Sher Ali (Retd) died on the spot while the manager received bullet injuries. Both the culprits escaped from the crime scene. DPO said that special teams were constituted to arrest the culprits. The teams using professionalism arrested accused Mehrban Ahmad and Arbab Rashid, both residents of Mohala College Mor Fatehjang. Police have also recovered two pistols used in commiting the crime from their possession.

DPO said that further investigation was underway. On the other hand, police have arrested Muhammad Imran and Muhammad Shafaqat for allegedly giving life threats to a revenue department official. 

