Sunday, July 14, 2024
FIA cybercrime wing team visits Kurram

FIA cybercrime wing team visits Kurram
APP
July 14, 2024
PESHAWAR   -   The Cyber Crime Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) visited district Kurram on Saturday and discussed with elders their objectives to take action against elements spreading hateful material on social media.

They held a meeting with local elders and media persons, informing them about the plan to stop the spread of hateful videos, messages, and posts on social media. The officials urged people to abstain from uploading objectionable material and to avoid disrupting peace or hurting sentiments. The local community welcomed the efforts of the Cyber Crime Wing and assured them of full cooperation to maintain peace.

APP

