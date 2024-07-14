Sunday, July 14, 2024
Foolproof security to be provided to Majalis, processions: Addl IG S Punjab

Our Staff Reporter
July 14, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

KHANEWAL   -   Arrangements have been completed to maintain law and order in all divisions and districts of South Punjab on the occasion of Muharram.  Foolproof security will be provided to Majalis and processions. Additional IG South Punjab Kamran Khan expressed these views in a meeting with the delegation of Senior Working Journalist Forum District Press Club Khanewal, who called on him under the leadership of Anjum Bashir Ahmed. Qalzam Bashir Ahmed, Muhammad Iqbal  Qureshi and Adnan Saeed Chaudhry were included in the delegation. Kamran Khan said that the atmosphere of brotherhood should be promoted on Muharram and it is the common responsibility of everyone to maintain peace and order, and media, peace committees and citizens should play their full role in this regard. Kamran Khan further said that they are personally supervising and monitoring the arrangements made on Muharram Haram as per the instructions of Punjab government and IG police Punjab.  While visiting the Divisional and District Headquarters and reviewing the arrangements, the delegation apprised the Additional IG South Punjab about the excellent performance of DPO Khanewal Ismailur Rahman Kharak and the measures taken to protect the lives and property of the people. Kamran Khan appreciated the positive role of media and assured them of all possible support.

Imran, Bushra arrested in corruption reference hours after acquittal in iddat case

Our Staff Reporter

