Four Shangla miners  killed in Chakwal coalmine collapse

Bisham - Four miners from Shangla district lost their lives in a coalmine collapse in Chakwal district of Punjab province on Saturday.

The incident occurred following the accumulation of rainwater inside the coalmine in Choa Saidan Shah town, causing it to collapse and bury the miners under debris.

Local sources reported that the identities of the deceased miners could not be immediately confirmed. This latest incident brings the total number of casualties among Shangla miners to seven within a span of two days, as three others perished in a similar collapse in the Lakhra area of Hyderabad, Sindh, the other day.

This tragic event underscores the perilous conditions faced by miners across Pakistan, often exacerbated by inadequate safety measures and neglect by mine operators. Due to the rugged terrain, limited job opportunities, and lack of basic amenities, residents of Shangla district are compelled to seek employment as miners nationwide, risking their lives in hazardous conditions to support their families.