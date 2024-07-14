French Ambassador expresses commitment for strengthening bilateral ties on ‘Bastille Day’ celebrations

ISLAMABAD - In a show of friendship and cooperation, the French Ambassador to Pakistan, Nicolas Galey, hosted a reception Friday night to mark France’s National Day, known as Bastille Day.

Bastille Day, or “le Quatorze Juillet” in French, commemorates the storming of the Bastille prison on July 14, 1789. This event was a significant moment in the French Revolution, symbolizing the fight against oppression and the beginning of a new republic based on liberty, equality, and fraternity. Bastille Day is celebrated across France with various festivities, including a grand military parade on the Champs-Élysées in Paris.

French Ambassador Nicolas Galey and Pakistan’s Minister for Privatization, Investment Board and Communications Aleem Khan expressed their commitment to strengthening the friendship between their two countries. French Ambassador Nicolas Galey on the occasion highlighted historical and cultural connections between France and Pakistan and also appreciated Pakistan’s active participation in the celebrations.

He emphasized that cultural exchanges are crucial for enhancing mutual understanding and cooperation. Ambassador Galey also highlighted France’s support for Pakistan’s development initiatives, particularly in sustainable energy, infrastructure development, and vocational training.

Privatization Minister Aleem Khan, who was a chief guest on the French National Day highlighted the importance of strong economic and trade relations between Pakistan and France. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s dedication to working closely with France to explore new areas of collaboration, especially in trade, education, and technology.

“The friendship between Pakistan and France is not only based on cultural ties but also on economic cooperation. We are dedicated to expanding our trade relations and exploring new opportunities for collaboration,” he said. Both officials acknowledged the contributions of the Pakistani community in France and the French community in Pakistan, recognizing their role in bridging cultural and social gaps. They vowed on the occasion of potential initiatives to further enhance people-to-people contacts and promote cultural and academic exchanges, such as student exchange programs, joint cultural festivals, and collaborative research projects. Both ambassador and Privatization Minister Aleem Khan expressed optimism about the future of Pakistan-France relations, emphasizing the need for continuous dialogue and cooperation. The event was attended by numerous diplomats, politicians, and journalists, reflecting the importance of the occasion and the strong ties between the two nations.