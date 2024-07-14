Gold rate up by Rs400 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The price of per tola of 24 karat gold increased by Rs400 and was sold at Rs249,400 on Saturday against its sale at Rs249,000 on last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs343 to Rs213,820 from Rs213,477 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs196,002 from Rs195,687, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs2,900 and Rs2,486.28 respectively. The price of gold in the international market increased to $2,410 from $2,404, the Association reported.