Govt’s prime responsibility is to serve deserving women: Rubina

Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Programme Rubina Khalid has said that it is the prime responsibility of the government to serve deserving women and solve their problems.

She stated this after the inaugural of BISP Dynamic Registry Center in Gadezai Tehsil of Buner district.

She said poor and needy women will be able to register themselves in the program in a dignified manner with the establishment of the Dynamic Registry Center.

She said effective measures are being taken to ensure payment to deserving women in a dignified and transparent manner.

She said educational stipends are being provided to the children of deserving families under the Benazir Taleemi Wazaif Programme. Rubina Khalid said the Benazir Nashonuma Programme is playing an important role in meeting the nutritional needs of women and children.