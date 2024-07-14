IG Punjab reviews Muharram security arrangements in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab, Dr Usman Anwar, visited Rawalpindi on Saturday to review the security arrangements put in place for Muharram ul Haram. He was accompanied by Additional IG CTD Waseem Syal, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Region Babar Sarfraz Alpa, City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani, and SSP Operations Flight Lieutenant (retd) Hafiz Kamran Asghar, along with other senior officers.

IGP Anwar inspected the security measures for the Ashura main procession and Majlis. RPO Alpa briefed him on the arrangements over there. The visit was aimed to review the Muharram security across Punjab, following instructions from the Chief Minister Punjab. IGP Punjab said that Police teams are working tirelessly to ensure law and order with the support of various stakeholders, including scholars, administrators, and citizens.

He emphasized the collaboration with Majlis organizers, peace committees, district administration, and security agencies to ensure foolproof security. RPO Alpa stated that complete screening and sweeping of routes and venues are conducted before sensitive processions. He also mentioned that all processions are monitored through CCTV cameras from a control room.CPO Hamdani highlighted that the code of conduct and security Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for Muharram are strictly enforced.

He warned of legal action against those spreading religious and communal hatred on social media. During his visit, IGP Anwar also toured the Safe City Project and the Police Service Center at Liaquat Bagh. He reviewed the ongoing construction of the Safe City project and provided instructions. Additionally, he assessed the facilities at the service center and interacted with citizens.