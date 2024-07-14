India beat Pakistan to clinch World Championship of Legends 2024 trophy

BIRMINGHAM - Ambati Rayudu’s half-century after Anureet Singh’s three-for led India Champions to beat Pakistan Champions by five wickets and win the World Championship of Legends here at Edgbaston on Saturday.

Set to chase 157, India Champions knocked the winning runs on the first delivery of the final over when Irfan Pathan hit Sohail Tanvir for a four. Leading the charge in the run chase for India Champions was opening batter Ambadi Rayudu with a brisk half-century. He hit five fours and two sixes on his way to a 30-ball 50 which culminated in the 12th over. Gurkeerat Singh Mann played an anchoring role with a 33-ball 34 while Yusuf Pathan provided final touches with a quickfire 30. Pathan conceded only 16 balls and conceded one four and three sixes. India Champions captain Yuvraj Singh remained unbeaten with a 22-ball 15. Aamer Yamin bagged two wickets for Pakistan Champions.

Earlier, Younis Khan decided to bat first and the team posted 156-6. Pakistan Champions had a shaky start to their innings as their in-form hard-hitting opener Sharjeel Khan (12) fell victim to Anureet Singh. Sohaib Maqsood then joined Kamran Akmal in the middle for a briefly anchoring partnership as the duo could raise 29 runs for the second wicket. Maqsood fell prey to Vinay Kumar in the fifth over after scoring a quick 21 off 12.

Pakistan Champions then lost two more wickets in quick succession — Kamran Akmal (24) and Younis Khan (7) and consequently slipped to 79/4 in 11.3 overs. Shoaib Malik then came to crease and put together brief partnerships with Misbah-ul-Haq (18) and Aamer Yamin (7) before walking back to the dugout on the last delivery of the 18th over. He remained the top-scorer for Pakistan Champions with a gutsy 41 off 36 deliveries, laced up with three sixes.

Later, Sohail Tanvir’s short cameo took Pakistan Champions’ total past the 150-run mark. The all-rounder made an unbeaten 19 off nine while Shahid Afridi made a run-a-ball four and returned not out. Anureet Singh was the star with the ball for India Champions while Vinay Kumar, Pawan Negi and Irfan Pathan chipped in with a wicket apiece.

Scores in Brief

INDIA CHAMPIONS 159-5 (Ambati Rayudu 50, Gurkeerat Singh Mann 34, Yousuf Pathan 30; Aamer Yamin 2-29) beat PAKISTAN CHAMPIONS 156-6 (Shoaib Malik 41, Kamran Akmal 24; Anureet Singh 3-43) by 5 wickets.