A ‘constructive dialogue’ with Europe is a rare mention in Iranian politics, but with a moderate President-elect, certain things are expected to change. Masoud Pezeshkian has given an early hint of how Iran’s foreign policy will look under his rule. Engagement with Europe and Iran’s relations with the West suffered a setback when the United States withdrew from the Nuclear Deal three years after its signing in 2015. The following sanctions isolated Iran further when the European Union also aligned with the US-administered sanctions.

Under Donald Trump, Iran’s mistrust of the West, and vice versa, multiplied, pushing Iran into isolation, at least regarding the West. Now, when the new President Masoud signals engagement with the EU, which represents a significant part of the West, the timing is not ideal, as the US is headed for elections in November. If Donald Trump wins the presidency back, there is little hope for an Iran-West silver lining. However, the EU is expected to play a leading role here and reciprocate the Iranian President-elect’s gesture.

Despite the hawkish policy the US maintained against Iran, the latter has remained a significant regional power. Given this, the European bloc must act rationally, as it usually does, and pursue dialogue with Iran on all mutual areas of interest as a priority. This might not quickly dilute the anti-Iran sentiment, but it will at least create room for policy discussions.

The revival of the nuclear deal is unlikely, but engagement surpasses this one domain and must be constructive, as the Iranian President envisions. The European Union is a responsible bloc that must play mediator between the US and Iran, if necessary.