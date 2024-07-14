Iraq assures best facilities for Pakistani pilgrims

Iraq has reassured its full cooperation in providing the best facilities to Pakistani pilgrims.

This was expressed by Iraq’s Ambassador Hamid Abbas Lafta during his meeting with Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Religious Affairs Chaudhry Salik Hussain, in Islamabad today.

They discussed measures to provide maximum facilities to pilgrims visiting Iraq. They also discussed the permission of free of cost entry visa for Pakistani pilgrims and increasing their quota.

Speaking on the occasion, Interior Minister said we aim to provide all possible facilities to the pilgrims. He also requested to double the quota of Pakistani pilgrims this year.

The Ambassador provided a list of travel agents who illegally overcharged pilgrims. Mohsin Naqvi assured Iraqi Ambassador of taking action against travel agents who charge illegal fees from pilgrims.

During the meeting, it was agreed to quickly finalize the visa waiver agreement on diplomatic and official passports. They also agreed to sign Memorandum of Understandings between Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and the Ministry of Labor of Iraq.