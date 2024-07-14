Joint opposition parties to submit requisition in NA Secretariat to summon a new session

ISLAMABAD - Since the opposition got 23 reserved seats in the light SC’s verdict, the joint opposition parties planning to submit requisition in the National Assembly Secretariat to summon a new session of national assembly on immediate basis.

The opposition parties’ MPs will submit requisition in the National Assembly in the next week. The opposition plans to demand resignation of CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja on the floor of the house.

The PTI, after getting right of reserved seats, has become largest party in the National Assembly .

According to the rules, the Speaker National Assembly has to summon the session within 14 days of submitting requisition.