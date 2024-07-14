Sunday, July 14, 2024
Justice Mohammad Shafi Siddiqui takes oath as CJ SHC

Justice Mohammad Shafi Siddiqui takes oath as CJ SHC
Agencies
July 14, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi, National

KARACHI   -    The Sindh Governor Mohammad Kamran Khan Tessori on Saturday administered oath of the office to Mr Justice Mohammad Shafi Siddiqui as the Chief Justice (CJ) of Sindh High Court (SHC) on the premises of SHC. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Asif Haider Shah, IGP Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon and other high level officials were also present in the oath taking ceremony. Later, the Governor Mohammad Kamran Khan Tessori and the Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah congratulated the new CJ Justice Mohammad Shafi Siddiqui for taking the charge of the office as the CJ of SHC.

Agencies

