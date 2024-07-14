Sunday, July 14, 2024
Kenya police find more female body parts in rubbish dump

NAIROBI   -  Kenyan police on Saturday said that they had re­trieved three more bags filled with dismembered female body parts in a grisly discovery at a rub­bish dump that has horrified the nation.

The sacks, pulled out of a sea of rubbish in an abandoned quarry in a Nairobi slum, contained various parts including severed legs and two tor­sos, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said in a statement.

“We want to assure the public that our investi­gations will be thorough and shall cover a wide range of areas, including but not limited to the possible activities of cultists and serial killings.” Kenya had already been left reeling by the discov­ery last year of mass graves containing the bod­ies of hundreds of followers of a doomsday star­vation cult leader.

Police had on Friday reported that the muti­lated bodies of at least six women were discov­ered at the dumpsite in Mukuru in the south of the Kenyan capital, while the state-funded police watchdog said nine bodies had been found, sev­en of them women. While the investigation pro­ceeds, “we appeal to the members of the public to remain calm and give our detectives a chance to deliver justice to the victims of this horrendous scene,” the DCI statement said.

Tensions have been running high at the site, with the DCI saying a team of detectives and fo­rensic experts “were impeded by agitated mem­bers of the public from accessing the scene”. The Independent Police Oversight Authority on Friday had said it was investigating whether there was any police involvement in the gruesome saga.

