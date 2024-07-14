Kenya police find more female body parts in rubbish dump

NAIROBI - Kenyan police on Saturday said that they had retrieved three more bags filled with dismembered female body parts in a grisly discovery at a rubbish dump that has horrified the nation.
The sacks, pulled out of a sea of rubbish in an abandoned quarry in a Nairobi slum, contained various parts including severed legs and two torsos, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said in a statement.
“We want to assure the public that our investigations will be thorough and shall cover a wide range of areas, including but not limited to the possible activities of cultists and serial killings.” Kenya had already been left reeling by the discovery last year of mass graves containing the bodies of hundreds of followers of a doomsday starvation cult leader.
Police had on Friday reported that the mutilated bodies of at least six women were discovered at the dumpsite in Mukuru in the south of the Kenyan capital, while the state-funded police watchdog said nine bodies had been found, seven of them women. While the investigation proceeds, “we appeal to the members of the public to remain calm and give our detectives a chance to deliver justice to the victims of this horrendous scene,” the DCI statement said.
Tensions have been running high at the site, with the DCI saying a team of detectives and forensic experts “were impeded by agitated members of the public from accessing the scene”. The Independent Police Oversight Authority on Friday had said it was investigating whether there was any police involvement in the gruesome saga.