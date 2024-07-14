KP CM discusses MoU on shared fiscal responsibilities for 2024-25

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur, chaired the 10th meeting of the provincial cabinet, discussing matters including a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) regarding shared fiscal responsibilities for the financial year 2024-25.

The meeting was attended by ministers, advisors, special assistants, the Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR), additional chief secretaries, and concerned administrative secretaries. The MoU was presented in the cabinet meeting, with the cabinet approving the communication of the provincial government’s stance to the federal government. KP would agree to a proposed budget surplus of Rs. 178 billion only if the commitment to resolving the province’s financial issues, as discussed with the Federal Finance Secretary, is fulfilled. Additionally, this approval is contingent on the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) achieving the revenue target set in budget estimates for 2024-25.

The provincial cabinet debated the draft Gandhara Corridor Act 2024, proposed by the federal government, asserting that the Gandhara Corridor is a cultural heritage and a provincial matter. Consequently, the cabinet approved the decision to communicate its reservations to the federal government and advised against legislating on this provincial subject.

A detailed report from the cabinet’s ministerial committee, tasked with investigating the engagement of private testing agencies by various departments and offices of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in violation of government orders, was presented. The cabinet approved the committee’s recommendations and extended its tenure by six months to oversee the function and performance of the ETEA.

The provincial cabinet approved monthly sustenance and food ration allowance to an additional 554 temporarily displaced families of North Waziristan merged tribal district, including the release of Rs. 359.3176 million monthly to meet the current requirement and Rs. 100.71 million to clear pending liabilities from October 2023 to June 2024. The cabinet also approved funds of Rs. 551.900 million to the PDMA for providing tents, NFIs, and cooked food for 6,455 repatriating families to Rajgal valley in Khyber merged tribal district.

Upon the request of the Deputy Commissioner Khyber, the cabinet approved the declaration of emergency under section-16 (A) of the NDM Act 2010 for necessary arrangements. The cabinet also approved draft amendments in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mines and Minerals Act 2017, provision of funds of Rs. 62.00 million for the operation and maintenance of the Chashma Right Bank Canal, and the second revision in the PC-I of the Shakai Small Dam in South Waziristan merged district.

The provincial cabinet decided to reconstitute the Academic Search Committee to initiate the process of appointing vice-chancellors in public sector universities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Based on the recommendation of the Food Department, the cabinet approved conditional ratification of the ECC meeting decision and allowed the export of sugar from KP sugar mills only after the start of the upcoming crushing season.

The cabinet approved a new composition of the Charitable Commission for two years with the Additional Chief Secretary Home and Tribal Affairs Department as the chairperson. It also approved a non-ADP scheme for ‘infrastructure development and capacity building of Home Department’ at a tentative cost of Rs. 140 million to address the acute shortage of offices and necessary IT equipment. A special grant-in-aid amounting to Rs. 120 million was approved for the Peshawar Institute of Cardiology.

The cabinet decided to return Hamala House in Nathagali to the assembly and approved relaxing the ban on international training/exposure visits under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Irrigated Agriculture Improvement Project, allowing officers of the Agriculture Department to pursue international degrees/training abroad. Four officers have been allowed to enroll in foreign degree/training programs.

In view of the Supreme Court of Pakistan’s orders regarding a Higher Education Department litigation case, the cabinet allowed the appointment of a Director of Higher Education KP. The cabinet also approved recommendations for the board of directors of Water and Sanitation Services D.I. Khan and extended its services to 16 village councils.