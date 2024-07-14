KP Governor for improvement in health, education system

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Faisal Karim Kundi, underscored the need for improvement in health and education sectors and bringing goal-oriented reforms to universities, medical colleges, and hospitals in the province.

He addressed a representative delegation of education experts led by Dr. Aasia and comprising Dr. Qibla Ayaz, Dr. Jamil Chitrali, Dr. Abdul Rehman, Dr. Sajjad, and others at Governor House.

The delegation presented various suggestions for improving the education sector, especially in administration and financial affairs. They opined that the systems of hospitals and universities in Sindh were better than those in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The delegation also informed about a formal coordination cell set up at Governor Secretariat Sindh for the speedy disposal of matters pertaining to public sector universities in Sindh.

Dr. Qibla Ayaz requested a review of the Education Policy 2003 and the establishment of a university for tribal youth either in Peshawar or Islamabad. The delegation highlighted financial, educational, and administrative powers of the universities and their distribution among the federation, province, and Higher Education Commission. They suggested a separate higher education commission in the province to oversee university matters at the provincial level. The Governor was also informed about faculty appointments and promotions at medical colleges, admission system loopholes, and legal lacunae.

On this occasion, Governor Kundi underlined the need to maintain high standards in education to enhance youth abilities. He said a letter has been sent to all vice-chancellors of public sector universities in the province to provide information about the use of university properties and income obtained from them. This would help determine whether universities requesting grants are using their resources correctly.

Governor Kundi emphasized that providing the best healthcare and standard education services is the government’s responsibility and stressed the need for collective efforts to improve the education and health sectors.

Kundi highlights significance of business, agri sector for development

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi has said that promotion of business activities and agriculture sector is vital for country’s progress and development.

He said this while talking to a delegation of Peshawar Traders Chambers (PTC) here on Saturday. The delegation that was led by Malik Mehar Elahi included President PTC, Ghulam Bilal Javaid, Chairman Pakistan Travel Agents Association, Abiduddin and leading businessmen.

The delegation informed governor about their reservations regarding income tax urging him to resolve their problems. The governor was also urged to convey concerns of business community to Chairman Federal Board of Revenue.

The delegation also demanded solarization of mosques in cantonment and highlighted problems of Small Industries.

Speaking on the occasion, KP Governor informed the delegation about business opportunities in Tajikistan. He said that businessmen community of KP would be provided chances to visit Tajikistan and explore new vistas of business and trade.

He said that we must work together for progress of the province adding that problems faced by trader community would be resolved on priority basis.