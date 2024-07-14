Kundi invites JDC to establish Labs in KP

KARACHI - The Governor of Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa (KP) Faisal Karim Kundi on Saturday said that the JDC Foundation Pakistan had been invited to establish laboratories and provide health facilities to the people of KP. While talking to APP during his visit to JDC Free Mourtuary in the city, he said that JDC Foundation helped the people of Sindh in times of floods and had built free mortuary with a capacity of keeping 200 dead bodies and would construct morgue having a capacity of 800 dead bodies at the same place. Governor Kundi said that JDC had been invited to KP and they would assist them if required in setting up the laboratories. He said that KP government should come forward to assist the JDC Foundation to help patients of the province and improve the health facilities. Kundi speaking about the court verdict regarding the release of PTI founder said that it was the court decision and those were considered as final.

Earlier, the Governor also visited JDC Foundation Pakistan’s Diagnostic Laboratory at Numaish area of the city, where he was received by the founder of JDC Zafar Abbas. On the occasion, Faisal Karim Kundi was briefed about the functions of laboratory and facilities being provided in it. The Governor lauded JDC efforts and said that it should continue serving the humanity. Faisal Karim Kundi visits shrine of Hazrat Abdullah Shah Ghazi. The Governor of Khyber-Pakhtoonkhwa (KPK) Faisal Karim Kundi on Saturday visited the shrine of Hazrat Abdullah Shah Ghazi and paid his respects. He also laid a ‘Chadar’ on the shrine and offered fateha.