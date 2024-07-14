LHC quashes corruption FIR against UAF Vice Chancellor

FAISALABAD - The Lahore High Court (LHC) has quashed an FIR registered with the Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) against Vice Chancellor (VC) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan.

A spokesman for the university said here on Saturday that the Vice Chancellor and former Registrar Chaudhry Muhammad Hussain had challenged an FIR registered at police station ACE Region Faisalabad under Sections 409, 468, 471, 420 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), read with Section 5(2) of Prevention of Corruption Act (PCA) 1947 on the complaint of Dr Muhammad Ashraf (defunct vice chancellor), Dr Zafar Iqbal Randhawa (defunct pro-vice chancellor UAF) and others and requested to the court for quashing it, being on the basis of mala fide intention and ulterior motives.

He said that LHC Judge Justice Asjad Javaid Ghural, after hearing arguments of both parties, determined that three allegations were leveled in the FIR. All these allegations are against Vice Chancellor UAF Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan and no allegation was against former Registrar UAF Chaudhary Muhammad Hussain but he was booked in the case without taking note of the facts.

The learned judge categorically reviewed the allegations leveled against Vice Chancellor Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan and declared that the VC had not committed any criminal act for making appointment whereas it has been established on the record that the entire proceedings against him was orchestrated by Dr Muhammad Ashraf, Defunct Vice Chancellor (Respondent No.5) with mala fide intention and ulterior motives, whose eligibility to hold the office of Vice Chancellor being lower in merits, was challenged by the petitioner in this Court.

In view of above, instant writ petition is allowed as a consequence thereof impugned FIR No.41/2020, in respect of offence under sections 409,468,471 & 420 PPC read with Section 5(2) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1947 registered at P.S. ACE, Region Faisalabad is quashed, the judge concluded.