Mayor, Special Assistant to CM visit different Imam Bargahs to review arrangements 

HYDERABAD - The Mayor of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Kashif Ali Shoro accompanied Sindh Chief Minister’s Special Assistant Abdul Jabbar Khan visited various Imam Bargahs here on Saturday to review the arrangements. The mayor’s spokesman informed that Shoro and Khan visited Imam Bargah Mehfil-e-Abbass in Latifabad unit 12 where he interacted with the local people and the management.He earlier paid a visit to Imamia Trust near the office of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Hyderabad. Shoro also went to an Imam Bargah in Tando Mir Ghulam Hussain in Latifabad unit 9 and met its organizer Syed Abrar Ali Shah.The mayor also visited different Imam Bargahs in Latifabad unit numbers 8, 9, 10 and 12 besides inspecting the ongoing works of roads including the laying of a paver road in Sadaat Colony arae in Latifabad unit 9. Managing Director Hyderabad Water and Sewerage Board Corporation (HW&SBC) Zahid Khemtio and other officials were present on the occasion.