MCCI organises training on digital transformation for women entrepreneurs

MULTAN - A one-day training session on “Digital Transformation for Women Entrepreneurs” was held at the Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) on Saturday. The event witnessed a good turnout of women entrepreneurs eager to learn and grow. During the session, MCCI’s E-Commerce Committee member and IT expert Waqar Tayyab informed the participants how to utilize tools such as Artificial Intelligence, Social Media, YouTube, and Google through multimedia presentations. He demonstrated innovative ways to leverage digitalization for accessing international markets. It aimed to help women enhance their businesses with minimal resources and workforce. Habib Bank Limited’s Regional Director Muhammad Jameel discussed HBL’s digital accounts and loan products. Similarly, Kiran Amjad from the State Bank of Pakistan and Muhammad Saeed, Regional Director of Akhuwat Foundation, shed light on their respective institutions’ loan schemes. In his closing remarks, MCCI President Mian Rashid Iqbal praised the resilience and contributions of businesswomen to the economy despite numerous challenges. He expressed his admiration for their determination and called them courageous. He added that MCCI’s commitment to supporting both male and female entrepreneurs would continue in amicable way. He stated that training session was part of an ongoing effort to empower women to adapt their businesses to modern demands and excel economically. The event was also attended by former MCCI Presidents Khawaja Muhammad Hussain and Sohail Tufail, as well as MCCI Secretary General Muhammad Shafique.