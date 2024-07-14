Sunday, July 14, 2024
Mirwaiz under house arrest

Agencies
July 14, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   The Indian authorities put senior leader of All Parties Hurriyat Conference Mirwaiz Umar Farooq under house arrest in Srinagar, Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, to prevent him from paying homage to the martyrs of July 13, 1931 and offering Fateha for them. According to Kashmir Media Service, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the administration put Mirwaiz under house arrest to prevent him from going to the Martyrs’ Graveyard in Naqshband Sahib. Describing the detention of Mirwaiz as very sad, it said that the Indian administration has made it their policy to prevent Kashmiris from paying homage to the martyrs of July 13.

Agencies

