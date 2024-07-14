More rains to come: PMD

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted further rain-thundershowers accompanied by windstorms and gusty winds for several regions over the next 24 hours. According to a private news channel, monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea are penetrating the upper and central parts of the country, while a trough of a westerly wave is impacting the upper regions. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, north-east and central Punjab, Potohar region, Islamabad, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and northeast Balochistan were expected to be affected. Heavy rains may occur in isolated locations within Kashmir, northeast and central Punjab, Potohar region, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and northeast Balochistan. In the last 24 hours, rain-wind/thundershowers with isolated heavy falls were reported in Islamabad, Potohar region, northeast and central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and northeast Balochistan. In contrast, other parts of the country experienced hot and humid weather. Dadu was the hottest place in the country on Friday, with temperatures soaring up to 46 degrees Celsius.