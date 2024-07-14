Muharram securtiy: DG Khan Police step up snap-checking at entry, exit points

Dera Ghazi Khan - District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Ali said on Saturday that foolproof security would be maintained throughout the month of Muharram, with zero tolerance for negligence by officials. While talking to The Nation, he also informed that special police pickets have been set up at the entrance and exit points of the city and district administration has also banned delivering hate speeches during the holy month of Muharram. On 6th Muharram Al Haram, the Dera Ghazi Khan Police made comprehensive security arrangements. Throughout the district, a total of 95 Majalis and 75 processions were held day and night. The events included 24 Majlis of A category, 42 of B category, and 29 of C category. Additionally, there were 09 processions of A category, 29 of B category, and 37 of C category. The Dera police elite force, dolphin force, district police, traffic police, and volunteers nominated by the organizers performed duties alongside the police. A separate ladies police force was deployed for women mourners. Under the directives of the Punjab Government, the implementation of Section 144 was ensured. Aerial firing, the display of weapons, the promotion of hate material, and incitement were strictly prohibited.