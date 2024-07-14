Muqam condoles death of slain Senator

BAJAUR - Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs & Gilgit-Baltistan and SAFRON Engr Amir Muqam on Saturday visited the residence of slain Senator Hidayatullah Khan where he condoled with his family.

Engr Amir Muqam also expressed his deep condolences with his family members. He also offered fateha for eternal peace of Senator Hidayatullah Shaheed.

who was martyred along with three others people in a bomb blast few days ago at Bajaur.

Speaking with the affectees and area elders at Nawagai, Engr Amir Muqam said that entire federal government under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was standing with the affected family.

He said the entire nation whether it was federal or provincial governments or central or provincial leadership would collectively fight the menace of terrorism.

The minister announced compensation for martyres on behalf of the federal government.

Former Governor Engr Shaukatullah thanked federal government, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Engr Amir Muqam for standing with them in this hour of difficulty.

Former MNA and senior vice president PML-N Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shahabuddin Khan, president of Mohmand district Zar Khan Safi, president Bajaur Abdul Karim and other office-bearers were also present on the occasion.