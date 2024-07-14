Mureed Rahimoon posted as Secretary Auqaf

KARACHI - Muhammad Mureed Rahimoon, an officer of Ex-PCS (BS-20) is posted as Secretary Auqaf, Religious Affairs, Zakat and Ushr Dept Sindh with immediate effect. According to notification, Muhammad Mureed Rahimoon is posted as Secretary Auqaf, Religious Affairs, Zakat and Ushr Dept Sindh vice Munawer Ali Mahessar transfered and posted as Director General Culture, Tourism, Antiquities and Archives Department on regular basis. Mahessar was already holding an additional charge of the post of DG Culture.