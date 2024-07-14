Sunday, July 14, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Mureed Rahimoon posted as Secretary Auqaf

APP
July 14, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI    -   Muhammad Mureed Rahimoon, an officer of Ex-PCS (BS-20) is posted as Secretary Auqaf, Religious Affairs, Zakat and Ushr Dept Sindh with immediate effect. According to notification, Muhammad Mureed Rahimoon is posted as Secretary Auqaf, Religious Affairs, Zakat and Ushr Dept Sindh vice Munawer Ali Mahessar transfered and posted as Director General Culture, Tourism, Antiquities and Archives Department on regular basis. Mahessar was already holding an additional charge of the post of DG Culture.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1720844696.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024