Nasir Shah terms court decision on reserved seats case an ambiguous

KARACHI - Sindh Energy Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Saturday termed the apex court decision on reserved seats case as an ambiguous and said that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) always respected the judiciary despite of the fact that our party founder had been sentenced to death by the courts. Addressing a press conference, Syed said they were not disturbed by the court decision in reserved seats case but surprised as PTI got relief even though it was not a party in the case. He said that billions of rupees have been spent in Karachi since 2008 to date, that’s why the people had elected PPP candidate as Mayor Karachi. Shah said that in the general elections, the People’s Party also won more seats in Karachi than before. Replying to a question, the provincial Minister said that PPP had supported PML-N in the centre for the sake of democracy and if we did not support Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, a political crisis would have arisen and we would have to go to the elections again.

Meanwhile, SSP Sukkur Amjad Ahmed Shaikh on Saturday asked officials to ensure hermetically-sealed security specially 9th and 10th Muharram-ul-Haram. During his inspection to review security arrangements regarding 6th Muharram-ul-Haram here, the SSP directed Police personnel to adopt advance and preemptive steps to ensure arrangements for extending protection and other facilities to Azadari processions and Majalis. The SSP Sukkur said that security cards were issued to the members of the Peace Committee to maintain peace. He said that Islam is a religion of brotherhood, peace and tranquility and appealed to ulema, religious notables and citizens to extend their all out cooperation for maintaining religious harmony and peace.

SPP visits district police station, review security arrangements

SSP Larkana Mir Rohal Khan Khoso visited various police stations and areas of the district Larkana on Friday and Saturday night to review the security arrangements in connection with Muharram ul Haram. He issued necessary instructions to the police officers and personnel on duty regarding law and order. During the visit, SSP Larkana briefed the SHOs of different police stations about the law and order situation in their areas and the ongoing action against criminals.

On this occasion, SSP Larkana encouraged the policemen for performing their duties in a better manner and congratulated them.