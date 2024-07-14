Old enmity turns into friendship through jirga

MOHMAND - With the efforts of a local tribal jirga in the Busha Khel area of Halimzai tehsil, old hostility has turned into friendship.

In this enmity, two people were killed, three others were injured, and a lot of money was lost. A grand jirga of Halimzai tribal elders was held in the hujra of Niaz Muhammad and Anwar Khan, attended by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Amir Maulana Arif Haqqani, prominent elders, religious scholars, and locals.

The enmity, ongoing for two years, involved parties Khalid Khan, Fauzi Rehman, Lalzada, and the rival party of Liaqat, Sabzali, Jafar, Zahid brothers, and others. Jirga members Anwar Khan, Malik Daray Khan, Malik Mosam, and Hamish Haji played active roles in resolving the enmity. Addressing the gathering, Mufti Abdul Rasheed and other scholars emphasized that Islam is a religion of peace and reconciliation. They stated that forgiving each other is true bravery, and encouraged holding the Quran, books, and pens instead of weapons, to bring peace and prosperity.

The jirga members pledged to embrace each other and live like brothers in the future. They thanked all participants and called for resolving all conflicts and enmities in the district, particularly in Kamali Halimzai, through jirgas to ensure a clean environment for future generations.