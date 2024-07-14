Opposition holds protest outside Punjab Assembly

LAHORE - Sunni Ithehad Council (SIC) on Saturday organised yet another symbolic protest session referred as “Awami Assembly”, outside the Punjab Assembly against the suspension of its eleven provincial assembly members. During the symbolic session a resolution was presented calling for the release of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder. The session of the symbolic Awami assembly was presided over by Ijaz Shafi.Leaders of the opposition backed by Tehreek-e-Insaf also raised anti-governmentslogans and also in favour of their demands while a heavy police contingent was also deployed to maintain the untoward situation. According to the details, the Sunni Ittehad Council set up chairs, fans and tents for the session outside the assembly gate in which members of the Sunni Ittehad Council and PTI participated. PTI backed SIC members claiming victory according to form 45 who could not take oath in the previous session, took oath for the symbolic Awami Assembly during the yesterday session organised by the opposition. Various resolutions were presented in the meeting, while protests against high inflation and the release of arrested workers was also marked by SIC members led oppositionleader Malik Ahmed Khan Bachar.It was merit to mention here that, last week the Sunni Ittehad Council had held a similar symbolic protest session at the gate of the Punjab assembly against the suspension of its members. Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar had said that the public assembly will continue until the reinstatement of the membership of SIC legislators.