Pakistan’s rising star Saad Habib competing in three golf events in the US

LAHORE - Pakistan’s top ranked amateur golfer Saad Habib has been competing in three international championships in the United Stated. 18-year-old Saad has been supported by Rumanza Golf Club in Multan and the Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF). Saad Habib’s opening assignment during the tour was the IMG World Junior Championship in Torrey Pines South, San Diego where he proved himself as a rising star.Though he missed the cut but two brilliant rounds in his opening match were enough to keep him motivated for the next challenge. The first round +5 with two birdies and 12 pars and second round +5 again with 14 pars were very promising scores. He finished at 112th position among 212 players. Golf is getting very competitive around the world but Saad Habib has emerged as a hope that Pakistan has talent and a focused training can bring it out on the world stage. Now, he will exhibit his prowessin the Annual FGG Callaway World Event to be held from July 15-17 at Palm Springs, California. Then, he will be featuring in the 124th US Amateur Final Qualifying Round starting on July 24in Chicago.