Pakistan team departs for World Strength Lifting C’ship in Kazakhstan

LAHORE - A three-member national team has left for Kazakhstan to participate in the 11th World Strength Lifting and Incline Bench Press Championship, which will be held from July 15 to 21, 2024, in Ust-Kamenogorsk, Kazakhstan. The Pakistan Strength Lifting Team comprises Captain Mohammad Usman, International Strength Lifter Mohammad Naveed, and Manager cum Masters Athlete Mrs. Maryam Aqeel Shah, who is also an International Strength Lifter. President of Pakistan Strength Lifting Federation, Aqeel Javed Butt, expressed confidence in the team’s performance. “Inshallah, the team will raise the flag of Pakistan in Kazakhstan,” he said. The national men’s and women’s strength lifting championship for 2024 will be held in Lahore this September. Pakistan previously won gold and silver medals at the 9th and 10th championships held in Thailand, Kyrgyzstan, and Nepal. The team was bid farewell by Aqeel Butt and other officials at Allama Iqbal International Airport.