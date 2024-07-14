Sunday, July 14, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Past in Perspective

“Pakistan’s existence is a testament to the power of Muslim solidarity and the importance of self-determination.” –Fatima Jinnah

Past in Perspective
July 14, 2024
Newspaper, Opinions, Past in Perspective

In 1933, Chaudhry Rehmat Ali’s “Pakistan Declaration” boldly proclaimed the need for a separate Muslim state in India. Titled “Now or Never; Are We to Live or Perish Forever”, this seminal document resonated with Muslims seeking self-determination. Ali’s passionate appeal emphasized the urgency of action, warning that hesitation would lead to perpetual subjugation. This clarion call galvanized support for the Pakistan Movement, ultimately contributing to the creation of Pakistan in 1947. The declaration’s legacy endures, symbolizing the power of visionary leadership and the importance of seizing the moment to shape a nation’s destiny. The “Pakistan Declaration” remains relevant today as it emphasis on Muslim self-determination resonates with Pakistan’s ongoing struggles for sovereignty and independence. Secondly the document’s call for political unity among Muslims remains crucial for Pakistan’s political stability and progress. The declaration’s urgency in seizing the moment to shape Pakistan’s destiny is a reminder for the country’s leaders and citizens to take proactive steps towards economic development, social justice, and political reform.

Imran, Bushra arrested in corruption reference hours after acquittal in iddat case

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1720844696.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024