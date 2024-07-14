PFMA postpones nationwide strike until July 22  due to Muharramul Haram

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Flour Mills Association (PFMA) has postponed its nationwide strike until July 22 in respect for the sanctity of Muharram ul Haram. A delegation from the Pakistan Flour Mills Association, led by Central Chairman Asim Raza Ahmed and Tax Committee Chairman Farrukh Shahzad, met with the high-level committee established on the directive of Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. The meeting took place in Islamabad. The committee members included Minister of State for Finance Ali Pervaiz, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Cheema, Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, and Chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Amjad Zubair Tiwana. The delegation addressed the committee regarding the ongoing strike, the imposition of withholding tax, and its repercussions on the industry and the public. The committee listened to the concerns presented by the Flour Mills Association representatives and agreed to collaborate on finding a solution.

The committee members assured the delegation that a positive resolution would be achieved by July 22, 2024. In light of this assurance from senior government officials and in respect for the sanctity of Muharram ul Haram, the nationwide strike by flour mills is postponed until July 22, 2024. Starting tomorrow, Sunday, the flour milling industry will resume normal operations nationwide, ensuring the supply of wheat products to the market. The office-bearers of the Pakistan Flour Mills Association expressed their gratitude to Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and the committee members. They also acknowledged the special cooperation of the Chief Minister of Punjab and the Minister of Food Punjab.