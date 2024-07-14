Sunday, July 14, 2024
Police conduct flag march

Agencies
July 14, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

FAISALABAD   -   The police contingents have conducted a flag march on Saturday to keep security at high alert during Muharram-ul-Haraam. SSP Madina Division Saad Arshad led the flag march which started from Police Lines and the participants marched on various roads, including Chiniot Bazaar, Gumti Chowk, Corporation Mor, Rajbah Road, Chenab Chowk, BC Tower Chowk, Nishat Cinema Chowk, Jinnah Colony, Mandi Mor, Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station, Gol Masjid, Darbar Qaim Sain, Lasani Pulli, Akbar Mor and Jail Road. The city police, traffic police, Dolphin and Elite force participated in the flag march while ASP Gulberg, SDPO Civil Line, SDPO Batala Colony and other officers were also present, a spokesman for the police said.

Agencies

